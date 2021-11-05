The Knicks (5-3) are on the road against the defending champion Milwaukee Bucks (4-4)
The New York Knicks are trying to get back on track after their first back-to-back losses of the season. It’s safe to assume that Tom Thibodeau was blunt with his team during the last film session.
Losses to the Raptors and Pacers aren’t great, but a win against Milwaukee can change things. Giannis Antetokounmpo is a matchup nightmare for most teams. For Julius Randle, he’s a challenge. The Knicks will need their alpha dog to play well if they want to steal one against the Bucks.
New York is looking to break a two-game losing streak on Friday night. This game has an early start time of 7:10 p.m. ET. Let’s take a closer look at the broadcast information, odds, injury report, and projected starting lineups.
Broadcast Information
Date: Friday, November 5th, 2021
Start Time: 7:40 p.m. ET
Where: Fiserv Forum, Milwaukee, WI
TV: MSG
Stream: MSGGo App, NBA League Pass
Knicks vs. Bucks
New York Knicks: +4 (-115) // O 218 (-110) // +145
Milwaukee Bucks: -4 (-105) // O 218 (-110) // -165
Injury Report
Knicks:
- Luka Šamanić (G League — Two Way): Out
Bucks:
- Donte DiVincenzo (Left Ankle): Out
- Jrue Holiday (Left Ankle): Probable
- Brook Lopez (Back): Out
- Khris Middleton (Health and Safety Protocols): Out
Knicks Projected Starting Lineup
PG: Kemba Walker
SG: Evan Fournier
SF: RJ Barrett
PF: Julius Randle
C: Mitchell Robinson
Bucks Projected Starting Lineup
PG: George Hill
SG: Jrue Holiday
SF: Pat Connaughton
PF: Giannis Antetokounmpo
C: Thanasis Antetokounmpo
