The Knicks (5-3) are on the road against the defending champion Milwaukee Bucks (4-4)

The New York Knicks are trying to get back on track after their first back-to-back losses of the season. It’s safe to assume that Tom Thibodeau was blunt with his team during the last film session.

Losses to the Raptors and Pacers aren’t great, but a win against Milwaukee can change things. Giannis Antetokounmpo is a matchup nightmare for most teams. For Julius Randle, he’s a challenge. The Knicks will need their alpha dog to play well if they want to steal one against the Bucks.

New York is looking to break a two-game losing streak on Friday night. This game has an early start time of 7:10 p.m. ET. Let’s take a closer look at the broadcast information, odds, injury report, and projected starting lineups.

Broadcast Information

Date: Friday, November 5th, 2021

Start Time: 7:40 p.m. ET

Where: Fiserv Forum, Milwaukee, WI

TV: MSG

Stream: MSGGo App, NBA League Pass

Knicks vs. Bucks

New York Knicks: +4 (-115) // O 218 (-110) // +145

Milwaukee Bucks: -4 (-105) // O 218 (-110) // -165

Injury Report

Knicks:

Luka Šamanić (G League — Two Way): Out

Bucks:

Donte DiVincenzo (Left Ankle): Out

Jrue Holiday (Left Ankle): Probable

Brook Lopez (Back): Out

Khris Middleton (Health and Safety Protocols): Out

Knicks Projected Starting Lineup

PG: Kemba Walker

SG: Evan Fournier

SF: RJ Barrett

PF: Julius Randle

C: Mitchell Robinson

Bucks Projected Starting Lineup

PG: George Hill

SG: Jrue Holiday

SF: Pat Connaughton

PF: Giannis Antetokounmpo

C: Thanasis Antetokounmpo