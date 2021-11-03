The Knicks (5-2) are trying to bounce back against the struggling Pacers (2-6)

The New York Knicks dropped a winnable game on Monday night to the shorthanded Toronto Raptors. Despite opening up a lead as big as 15, the Knicks fell on their home floor. That

Now they have a chance to bounce back on the road against the scuffling Indiana Pacers. Injuries are keeping Indy from running out their full complement of stars, but they are better than their record might suggest. Caris LeVert’s return to the floor has given the Pacers some juice, even as Malcolm Brogdon nurses soreness in his left hamstring.

This game has an early start time of 7:10 p.m. ET. Let’s take a closer look at the broadcast information, odds, injury report, and projected starting lineups.

Broadcast Information

Date: Wednesday, November 3rd, 2021

Start Time: 7:10 p.m. ET

Where: Gainbridge Fieldhouse, Indianapolis, IN

TV: MSG

Stream: MSGGo App, NBA League Pass

Knicks vs. Pacers

New York Knicks: +1 (-110) // O 218 (-110) // -105

Indiana Pacers: -1 (-110) // O 218 (-110) // -110

Odds courtesy of DraftKings Sportsbook.

Injury Report

Knicks:

Nerlens Noel (Left Knee): Questionable

Taj Gibson (Left Ankle): Questionable

Luka Šamancić (G League — Two Way): Out

Pacers:

Malcolm Brogdon (Left Hamstring): Questionable

Isaiah Jackson (Left Knee): Out

Jeremy Lamb (Left Ankle): Out

T.J. Warren (Left Navicular): Out

Pacers Projected Starting Lineup

PG: T.J. McConnell

SG: Chris Duarte

SF: Caris LeVert

PF: Domantas Sabonis

C: Myles Turner

Knicks Projected Starting Lineup

PG: Kemba Walker

SG: Evan Fournier

SF: RJ Barrett

PF: Julius Randle

C: Mitchell Robinson