The Knicks (5-2) are trying to bounce back against the struggling Pacers (2-6)
The New York Knicks dropped a winnable game on Monday night to the shorthanded Toronto Raptors. Despite opening up a lead as big as 15, the Knicks fell on their home floor. That
Now they have a chance to bounce back on the road against the scuffling Indiana Pacers. Injuries are keeping Indy from running out their full complement of stars, but they are better than their record might suggest. Caris LeVert’s return to the floor has given the Pacers some juice, even as Malcolm Brogdon nurses soreness in his left hamstring.
This game has an early start time of 7:10 p.m. ET. Let’s take a closer look at the broadcast information, odds, injury report, and projected starting lineups.
Broadcast Information
Date: Wednesday, November 3rd, 2021
Start Time: 7:10 p.m. ET
Where: Gainbridge Fieldhouse, Indianapolis, IN
TV: MSG
Stream: MSGGo App, NBA League Pass
Knicks vs. Pacers
New York Knicks: +1 (-110) // O 218 (-110) // -105
Indiana Pacers: -1 (-110) // O 218 (-110) // -110
Injury Report
Knicks:
- Nerlens Noel (Left Knee): Questionable
- Taj Gibson (Left Ankle): Questionable
- Luka Šamancić (G League — Two Way): Out
Pacers:
- Malcolm Brogdon (Left Hamstring): Questionable
- Isaiah Jackson (Left Knee): Out
- Jeremy Lamb (Left Ankle): Out
- T.J. Warren (Left Navicular): Out
Pacers Projected Starting Lineup
PG: T.J. McConnell
SG: Chris Duarte
SF: Caris LeVert
PF: Domantas Sabonis
C: Myles Turner
Knicks Projected Starting Lineup
PG: Kemba Walker
SG: Evan Fournier
SF: RJ Barrett
PF: Julius Randle
C: Mitchell Robinson
