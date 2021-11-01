A foregone conclusion becomes a reality, and the mess remains.

According to a number of reports on Monday evening, the New York Mets will not retain acting general manager Zack Scott.

Scott, 44, was arrested Aug. 31 and charged with driving while intoxicated after reportedly attending a team event at owner Steve Cohen’s residence. He was arrested when an officer found him asleep at the wheel of his car.

He pleaded not guilty at a court appearance in September, and has a non-jury trial set for Dec. 8. Scott had been on administrative leave since his arrest.

Scott, of course, is the acting general manager because the Mets had to fire his predecessor.

When Jared Porter was fired in January, Scott took over. Porter was the subject of an ESPN report that he sent explicit text messages to a female reporter in 2016 when he was working for the Cubs.

The Mets have struck out in every attempt to hire a new president of baseball operations thus far. Whomever takes that job will likely be responsible for replacing Porter and, now, Scott.