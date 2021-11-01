The first-place Knicks (5-1) will host the Raptors (4-3) on Monday night
The New York Knicks hit the ground running this season. Outside of one stinker against the Orlando Magic, the Knicks have looked like a well-oiled machine. The defensive numbers are slightly down from last season, but they are making up for it on the offensive end.
The Raptors, on the other hand, are a team that still doesn’t have its full team. Pascal Siakam is still recovering from offseason surgery and now it looks like rookie Scottie Barnes will miss Monday’s game.
The Knicks can extend their winning streak to four games with a win against this shorthanded roster. Let’s take a closer look at the broadcast information, odds, injury report, and projected starting lineups.
Broadcast Information
Date: Monday, November 1st, 2021
Start Time: 7:40 p.m. ET
Where: Madison Square Garden, New York City, NY
TV: MSG, NBA TV
Stream: MSGGo App, NBA League Pass
Knicks vs. Raptors
Toronto Raptors: +7 (-110) // O 208.5 (-110) // +225
New York Knicks: -7 (-110) // O 208.5 (-110) // -280
Injury Report
Raptors:
- Scottie Barnes (Left Thumb): Doubtful
- Justin Champagnie: Available
- David Johnson (G League — Two Way): Out
- Pascal Siakam (Left Shoulder): Out
- Yuta Watanabe (Left Calf): Out
Knicks:
- Nerlens Noel (Left Knee): Questionable
- Luka Šamancić (G League — Two Way): Out
Knicks Projected Starting Lineup
PG: Kemba Walker
SG: Evan Fournier
SF: RJ Barrett
PF: Julius Randle
C: Mitchell Robinson
Raptors Projected Starting Lineup
PG: Fred VanVleet
SG: Gary Trent Jr.
SF: Svi Mykhailiuk
PF: OG Anunoby
C: Precious Achiuwa
