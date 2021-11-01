The first-place Knicks (5-1) will host the Raptors (4-3) on Monday night

The New York Knicks hit the ground running this season. Outside of one stinker against the Orlando Magic, the Knicks have looked like a well-oiled machine. The defensive numbers are slightly down from last season, but they are making up for it on the offensive end.

The Raptors, on the other hand, are a team that still doesn’t have its full team. Pascal Siakam is still recovering from offseason surgery and now it looks like rookie Scottie Barnes will miss Monday’s game.

The Knicks can extend their winning streak to four games with a win against this shorthanded roster. Let’s take a closer look at the broadcast information, odds, injury report, and projected starting lineups.

Broadcast Information

Date: Monday, November 1st, 2021

Start Time: 7:40 p.m. ET

Where: Madison Square Garden, New York City, NY

TV: MSG, NBA TV

Stream: MSGGo App, NBA League Pass

Knicks vs. Raptors

Toronto Raptors: +7 (-110) // O 208.5 (-110) // +225

New York Knicks: -7 (-110) // O 208.5 (-110) // -280

Odds courtesy of DraftKings Sportsbook. Get your FREE $1,050 bonus when you click here.

Injury Report

Raptors:

Scottie Barnes (Left Thumb): Doubtful

Justin Champagnie: Available

David Johnson (G League — Two Way): Out

Pascal Siakam (Left Shoulder): Out

Yuta Watanabe (Left Calf): Out

Knicks:

Nerlens Noel (Left Knee): Questionable

Luka Šamancić (G League — Two Way): Out

Knicks Projected Starting Lineup

PG: Kemba Walker

SG: Evan Fournier

SF: RJ Barrett

PF: Julius Randle

C: Mitchell Robinson

Raptors Projected Starting Lineup

PG: Fred VanVleet

SG: Gary Trent Jr.

SF: Svi Mykhailiuk

PF: OG Anunoby

C: Precious Achiuwa