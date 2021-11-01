The Knicks are bringing the heat with their 2021-22 City Edition jerseys

The NBA released its City Edition jerseys for the 2021-22 season and the New York Knicks are getting an upgrade. They are going with a stealth black jersey that looks tough. This year’s jersey was designed by New York-based streetwear brand KITH.

Thoughts on the new jersey for the Knicks? pic.twitter.com/8PjJIwTwGd — ESNY (@EliteSportsNY) November 1, 2021

“Introducing the 2021-22 City Edition Uniform designed by Kith. To celebrate the 75th Anniversary of the NBA, this uniform’s classic design pays homage to the legacy of the Knicks & MSG, the world’s most famous arena,” said Ronnie Fieg, KITH’s creative director.

“Just like the uniform, this video is a tribute to the iconic moments that have happened in the Garden.”

These black jerseys are everything that is right with Knick jerseys. They are clean and uncomplicated. Fieg made sure to include a nod to Knicks legends in these jerseys as well. All the retired numbers are stitched into the waistbands of the shorts.

The Knicks made a smart choice to feature New York native Kemba Walker in their reveal video. Walker is the prodigal son who came back home and he’s starting to play great basketball.

We have to assume the Knicks are going to debut these jerseys on Monday night when they host the Toronto Raptors in Madison Square Garden.

For the most part, the NBA got it right with these 2021-22 City Edition jerseys.

Here are this year's NBA City edition jerseys, all 30 of them. pic.twitter.com/NmAHNNHkGN — Mike Vorkunov (@MikeVorkunov) November 1, 2021

One last thing on the Knicks jerseys — it might just be the lighting in that picture, but they kind of look like Bulls jerseys from far away…