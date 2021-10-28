Derrick Rose wants to be like the NBA’s version of Tom Brady when it comes to longevity

People love to talk about Derrick Rose‘s renaissance with the New York Knicks as if he’s on his last legs as an NBA player. Don’t tell him that because he’s planning on following in the footsteps of Tom Brady.

Rose was asked about the possibility of a “Derrick Rose Night” in Chicago in the future. A post-NBA life is nowhere on Rose’s radar.

By "Tom Brady this thing" he meant play as long as he can, not think about retirement — it was not a reference to coming back to Chicago and beating the Bulls. — Steve Popper (@StevePopper) October 28, 2021

Rose, 33, isn’t the same player he was when he was playing for Tom Thibodeau in Chicago, but it’s clear that he still has plenty left in the tank. He doesn’t even want to think about the word “retirement” yet.

This goes back to similar sentiments from Rose last season. After he was traded to the Knicks, Rose picked up his game and became a force off the bench. Folks started saying he looked like “Vintage Derrick Rose” but that didn’t sit well with the former MVP.

“Imagine having your dream job or working for a company for 10 plus yrs… Blood, sweat and tears and somebody from another company approach you and say …Hey… you look like your vintage self today LMAO. You don’t know them at all and they think they know you becuz they watched you perform a lil bit from a far…” Rose wrote in a social media post.

“I love chess so I would put it this way… I lost my Queen early in the game but I fought my f—– way back to get one of my pawns down the board to get her back. If you know chess… that’s a very hard process to achieve and if you really know how to play you know even the master games are won with few pieces on the board and it’s about strategy, heart and skill.”

With all this said, it’s unlikely that Rose ever makes it to the same point as Brady. The 44-year-old quarterback is still winning Super Bowls and competing for MVPs. We are pretty sure Rose would settle for a championship instead of his second MVP.

Rose and the Knicks are in Chicago on Thursday night (8:00 p.m. ET) to take on the Bulls. It’s Joakim Noah Night at the United Center.