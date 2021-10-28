The Knicks (3-1) and Bulls (4-0) meet for the first time in 2021-22

The New York Knicks have a chance to leap frog into first place in the Eastern Conference with a win over the Chicago Bulls on Thursday. Obviously, it’s early in the season but the Knicks and Bulls are both off to strong starts.

The Knicks dismantled the Philadelphia 76ers on Tuesday to end a 15-game losing streak to Philly. Meanwhile, the Bulls are taking care of business against bad teams (Pistons twice, Pelicans, and Raptors).

With the Knicks and Bulls looking to make some noise in the Eastern Conference, this will serve as a good litmus test for both teams.

Let’s take a closer look at the broadcast information, odds, injury report, and projected starting lineups.

Broadcast Information

Date: Thursday, October 28th, 2021

Start Time: 8:10 p.m. ET

Where: United Center, Chicago, IL

TV: NBA TV

Stream: NBA League Pass

Knicks vs. Bulls

New York Knicks: +1.5 (-110) // O 215.5 (-110) // +100

Chicago Bulls: -1.5 (-110) // O 215.5 (-110) // -120

Injury Report

Bulls:

Tyler Cook (G League — Two Way): Out

Devon Dotson (G League — Two Way): Out

Zach LaVine (Left Thumb): Questionable

Marko Simonovic (G League — On Assignment): Out

Coby White (Left Shoulder): Out

Knicks:

Nerlens Noel (Left Knee): Questionable

Luka Šamancić (G League — Two Way): Out

Knicks Projected Starting Lineup

PG: Kemba Walker

SG: Evan Fournier

SF: RJ Barrett

PF: Julius Randle

C: Mitchell Robinson

Bulls Projected Starting Lineup

PG: Lonzo Ball

SG: DeMar DeRozan

SF: Zach LaVine

PF: Pat Williams

C: Nikola Vucevic