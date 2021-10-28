The Knicks (3-1) and Bulls (4-0) meet for the first time in 2021-22
The New York Knicks have a chance to leap frog into first place in the Eastern Conference with a win over the Chicago Bulls on Thursday. Obviously, it’s early in the season but the Knicks and Bulls are both off to strong starts.
The Knicks dismantled the Philadelphia 76ers on Tuesday to end a 15-game losing streak to Philly. Meanwhile, the Bulls are taking care of business against bad teams (Pistons twice, Pelicans, and Raptors).
With the Knicks and Bulls looking to make some noise in the Eastern Conference, this will serve as a good litmus test for both teams.
Let’s take a closer look at the broadcast information, odds, injury report, and projected starting lineups.
Broadcast Information
Date: Thursday, October 28th, 2021
Start Time: 8:10 p.m. ET
Where: United Center, Chicago, IL
TV: NBA TV
Stream: NBA League Pass
Knicks vs. Bulls
New York Knicks: +1.5 (-110) // O 215.5 (-110) // +100
Chicago Bulls: -1.5 (-110) // O 215.5 (-110) // -120
Injury Report
Bulls:
- Tyler Cook (G League — Two Way): Out
- Devon Dotson (G League — Two Way): Out
- Zach LaVine (Left Thumb): Questionable
- Marko Simonovic (G League — On Assignment): Out
- Coby White (Left Shoulder): Out
Knicks:
- Nerlens Noel (Left Knee): Questionable
- Luka Šamancić (G League — Two Way): Out
Knicks Projected Starting Lineup
PG: Kemba Walker
SG: Evan Fournier
SF: RJ Barrett
PF: Julius Randle
C: Mitchell Robinson
Bulls Projected Starting Lineup
PG: Lonzo Ball
SG: DeMar DeRozan
SF: Zach LaVine
PF: Pat Williams
C: Nikola Vucevic
