The Mets have one infielder named as a finalist — which shouldn’t surprise anyone.

The finalists for the 2021 Rawlings Gold Glove Awards were released on Thursday afternoon.

The New York Mets had one infielder named as a finalist: shortstop Francisco Lindor.

Lindor will be up against Brandon Crawford of the Giants and Kevin Newman of the Pirates.

While he was in Cleveland, Lindor won a Rawlings Gold Glove Award in 2016 and 2019.