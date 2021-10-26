The New York Knicks beat the Philadelphia 76ers 112-99 at Madison Square Garden.

The New York Knicks were challenged early by the Philadelphia 76ers, but came alive in the second quarter and led by 20 at halftime. They kept momentum and held off a few runs by the Sixers in the second half, and the crowd roared when the 112-99 win was official.

But this was no ordinary New York Knicks game. There were no “MVP!” chants for Julius Randle. Chants of “Where’s Ben Simmons?” rained down from the Garden faithful as New York finally snapped a 15-game losing streak against Philadelphia. Think of it as our reminder to the so-called “City of Brotherly Love” that chopped cheese is better than cheesesteak and The Warriors is better than any Rocky movie.

But enough about our friendly rivals from down the interstate. Let’s take a look at the game, shall we?

True collaboration

This game can be described in one word: teamwork. The New York Knicks had 24 assists on 41 made field goals and saw five players finish in double figures. At no point did one player take over the game. Rather, a series of strong individual moments were scattered throughout.

Tonight, against a tough Doc Rivers-coached Philadelphia 76ers team, it worked.

Un-Embiid-able

A big reason why the Knicks pulled off the win tonight is their defense turning Joel Embiid into a non-factor. The Sixers’ star center was held to 14 points, ten of which came from the foul line. He managed just six rebounds, committed five turnovers, and was a -8 for the game.

Now, Ben Simmons’ absence hits just a bit harder. And yet, the Sixers are still considered the better team in the East?

Obi-mania

Obi Toppin finishes with some finesse 🔥 pic.twitter.com/EWKMhxS1Dp — NBA on TNT (@NBAonTNT) October 27, 2021

He only had nine points off the bench, but Obi Toppin continued his hot streak as a Madison Square Garden favorite. A circus layup plus a foul, then a thunderous, momentum-shifting dunk with the foul. His strong sophomore season continues as he continues to show up in big games early on.

Player of the Game: Kemba Walker

Kemba Walker had his first strong game with the New York Knicks and led the team with 19 points. The Bronx-born point guard added five assists and was practically deadly from three in the second quarter. Walker sunk five threes on the evening and also chipped in two steals on defense.

This probably won’t be the official “Kemba Walker Game” of the young New York Knicks season, but now fans are set up for when the big one comes.