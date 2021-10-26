The New York Knicks and Philadelphia 76ers will meet for the first time this season. Here’s everything you need to know for this game.

New York Knicks stumbled on Sunday, dropping a winnable game to the Orlando Magic. It was the kind of performance that can serve as an early reminder that nothing comes easy. Humble pie can be a good thing for the Knicks (and their fans).

The 76ers are embroiled in a standoff with Ben Simmons. The All-Star won’t be on the floor in Madison Square Garden on Tuesday night and that’s good news for New York. Simmons is 14-0 against the Knicks in his career.

Let’s take a closer look at the broadcast information, odds, injury report, and projected starting lineups.

Broadcast Information

Date: Tuesday, October 26th, 2021

Start Time: 7:40 p.m. ET

Where: Madison Square Garden, New York, NY

TV: TNT

Stream: TNT App, NBA League Pass

Knicks vs. 76ers

Philadelphia 76ers: +1.5 (-110) // O 218 (-105) // +100

New York Knicks: -1.5 (-110) // U 218 (-115) // -120

Odds courtesy of DraftKings Sportsbook. Get your FREE $1,050 bonus when you click here.

Injury Report

Knicks:

Nerlens Noel (Left Knee): Questionable

Luka Šamancić (G League — Two Way): Out

76ers:

Andre Drummond (Right Ankle): Questionable

Joel Embiid (Right Knee): Questionable

Aaron Henry (G League — Two Way): Out

Shake Milton (Right Ankle): Out

Grant Riller (Left Knee): Out

Ben Simmons (Personal Reasons): Out

Jaden Springer (G League Assignment): Out

76ers Projected Starting Lineup

PG: Tyrese Maxey

SG: Seth Curry

SF: Danny Green

PF: Tobias Harris

C: Joel Embiid

Knicks Projected Starting Lineup

PG: Kemba Walker

SG: Evan Fournier

SF: RJ Barrett

PF: Julius Randle

C: Mitchell Robinson