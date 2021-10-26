The New York Knicks and Philadelphia 76ers will meet for the first time this season. Here’s everything you need to know for this game.
New York Knicks stumbled on Sunday, dropping a winnable game to the Orlando Magic. It was the kind of performance that can serve as an early reminder that nothing comes easy. Humble pie can be a good thing for the Knicks (and their fans).
The 76ers are embroiled in a standoff with Ben Simmons. The All-Star won’t be on the floor in Madison Square Garden on Tuesday night and that’s good news for New York. Simmons is 14-0 against the Knicks in his career.
Let’s take a closer look at the broadcast information, odds, injury report, and projected starting lineups.
Broadcast Information
Date: Tuesday, October 26th, 2021
Start Time: 7:40 p.m. ET
Where: Madison Square Garden, New York, NY
TV: TNT
Stream: TNT App, NBA League Pass
Knicks vs. 76ers
Philadelphia 76ers: +1.5 (-110) // O 218 (-105) // +100
New York Knicks: -1.5 (-110) // U 218 (-115) // -120
Injury Report
Knicks:
- Nerlens Noel (Left Knee): Questionable
- Luka Šamancić (G League — Two Way): Out
76ers:
- Andre Drummond (Right Ankle): Questionable
- Joel Embiid (Right Knee): Questionable
- Aaron Henry (G League — Two Way): Out
- Shake Milton (Right Ankle): Out
- Grant Riller (Left Knee): Out
- Ben Simmons (Personal Reasons): Out
- Jaden Springer (G League Assignment): Out
76ers Projected Starting Lineup
PG: Tyrese Maxey
SG: Seth Curry
SF: Danny Green
PF: Tobias Harris
C: Joel Embiid
Knicks Projected Starting Lineup
PG: Kemba Walker
SG: Evan Fournier
SF: RJ Barrett
PF: Julius Randle
C: Mitchell Robinson
