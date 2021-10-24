The New York Knicks are back at it with the Orlando Magic on Sunday. Here’s everything you need to know for the game.
New York Knicks have a chance to start the year off 3-0 for the first time since the 2012-13 season. They are going to be playing in front of a raucous crowd in Madison Square Garden.
And it helps that they are running it back against the Orlando Magic two days after a 25-point beatdown in the Amway Center. The Knicks are taking more threes than anyone in the NBA and making a ton of them. They currently rank first in three-point attempts (49.5 per game) and sixth in three-point percentage (41.4%).
Let’s take a closer look at the broadcast information, odds, injury report, and projected starting lineups.
Broadcast Information
Date: Sunday, October 24th, 2021
Start Time: 7:30 p.m. ET
Where: Madison Square Garden, New York, NY
TV: MSG
Stream: MSG App, NBA League Pass
Knicks vs. Magic
Magic: +12 (-105) // O 214.5 (-110) // +575
Knicks: -12 (-115) // U 214.5 (-110) // -850
Odds courtesy of DraftKings Sportsbook.
Injury Report
Knicks:
- Taj Gibson (Personal Reasons): Available
- Nerlens Noel (Left Knee): Doubtful
- Luka Šamancić (G League — Two Way): Out
Magic:
- Michael Carter-Williams (Left Ankle): Out
- Markelle Fultz (Left Knee): Out
- Gary Harris (Right Hamstring): Questionable
- Jonathan Isaac (Left Knee): Out
- E’Twuan Moore (Left Knee): Out
- Chuma Okeke (Right Hip): Out
Magic Projected Starting Lineup
PG: Cole Anthony
SG: Jalen Suggs
SF: Franz Wagner
PF: Wendell Carter Jr.
C: Mo Bamba
Knicks Projected Starting Lineup
PG: Kemba Walker
SG: Evan Fournier
SF: RJ Barrett
PF: Julius Randle
C: Mitchell Robinson
