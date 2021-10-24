The New York Knicks are back at it with the Orlando Magic on Sunday. Here’s everything you need to know for the game.

New York Knicks have a chance to start the year off 3-0 for the first time since the 2012-13 season. They are going to be playing in front of a raucous crowd in Madison Square Garden.

And it helps that they are running it back against the Orlando Magic two days after a 25-point beatdown in the Amway Center. The Knicks are taking more threes than anyone in the NBA and making a ton of them. They currently rank first in three-point attempts (49.5 per game) and sixth in three-point percentage (41.4%).

Let’s take a closer look at the broadcast information, odds, injury report, and projected starting lineups.

Broadcast Information

Date: Sunday, October 24th, 2021

Start Time: 7:30 p.m. ET

Where: Madison Square Garden, New York, NY

TV: MSG

Stream: MSG App, NBA League Pass

Knicks vs. Magic

Magic: +12 (-105) // O 214.5 (-110) // +575

Knicks: -12 (-115) // U 214.5 (-110) // -850

Odds courtesy of DraftKings Sportsbook.

Injury Report

Knicks:

Taj Gibson (Personal Reasons): Available

Nerlens Noel (Left Knee): Doubtful

Luka Šamancić (G League — Two Way): Out

Magic:

Michael Carter-Williams (Left Ankle): Out

Markelle Fultz (Left Knee): Out

Gary Harris (Right Hamstring): Questionable

Jonathan Isaac (Left Knee): Out

E’Twuan Moore (Left Knee): Out

Chuma Okeke (Right Hip): Out

Magic Projected Starting Lineup

PG: Cole Anthony

SG: Jalen Suggs

SF: Franz Wagner

PF: Wendell Carter Jr.

C: Mo Bamba

Knicks Projected Starting Lineup

PG: Kemba Walker

SG: Evan Fournier

SF: RJ Barrett

PF: Julius Randle

C: Mitchell Robinson