The New York Knicks are traveling south to take on the Orlando Magic. Here’s a look at everything you need to know for Friday Night Knicks.

New York Knicks had a day to breathe after a wild double-overtime win on Wednesday, but it’s back to the grindstone.

The Knicks have a home-and-home series with the Orlando Magic on Friday and Sunday. Evan Fournier will have a shot at another former team after dropping 32 points on the Boston Celtics.

Orlando dropped their season opener on Wednesday to the San Antonio Spurs. Most experts are picking the Magic to finish in the cellar this season. It’s up to the Knicks to take advantage of this matchup.

Broadcast Information

Date: Friday, October 22nd, 2021

Start Time: 7 p.m. ET

Where: Amway Center, Orlando, FL

TV: MSG

Stream: MSG App, NBA League Pass

Knicks vs. Celtics

Knicks: -8 (-105) // U 213 (-110) // -320

Magic: +8 (-115) // O 213 (-110) // +250

Injuries

Knicks:

Taj Gibson — Questionable — Personal Reasons

Nerlens Noel — Out — Left Knee

Luka Šamancić — Out — G League

Magic:

Michael Carter-Williams — Out — Left Ankle

Markelle Fultz — Out — Left Knee

Gary Harris — Out — Right Hamstring

Jonathan Isaac — Out — Left Knee

E’Twuan Moore — Out — Left Knee

Chuma Okeke — Out — Right Hip

Knicks Projected Starting Lineup

PG: Kemba Walker

SG: Evan Fournier

SF: RJ Barrett

PF: Julius Randle

C: Mitchell Robinson

Magic Projected Starting Lineup

PG: Cole Anthony

SG: Jalen Suggs

SF: Franz Wagner

PF: Wendell Carter Jr.

C: Mo Bamba