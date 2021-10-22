The New York Knicks are traveling south to take on the Orlando Magic. Here’s a look at everything you need to know for Friday Night Knicks.
New York Knicks had a day to breathe after a wild double-overtime win on Wednesday, but it’s back to the grindstone.
The Knicks have a home-and-home series with the Orlando Magic on Friday and Sunday. Evan Fournier will have a shot at another former team after dropping 32 points on the Boston Celtics.
Orlando dropped their season opener on Wednesday to the San Antonio Spurs. Most experts are picking the Magic to finish in the cellar this season. It’s up to the Knicks to take advantage of this matchup.
Broadcast Information
Date: Friday, October 22nd, 2021
Start Time: 7 p.m. ET
Where: Amway Center, Orlando, FL
TV: MSG
Stream: MSG App, NBA League Pass
Knicks vs. Celtics
Knicks: -8 (-105) // U 213 (-110) // -320
Magic: +8 (-115) // O 213 (-110) // +250
Odds courtesy of DraftKings Sportsbook. Get your FREE $1,050 bonus when you click here.
Injuries
Knicks:
- Taj Gibson — Questionable — Personal Reasons
- Nerlens Noel — Out — Left Knee
- Luka Šamancić — Out — G League
Magic:
- Michael Carter-Williams — Out — Left Ankle
- Markelle Fultz — Out — Left Knee
- Gary Harris — Out — Right Hamstring
- Jonathan Isaac — Out — Left Knee
- E’Twuan Moore — Out — Left Knee
- Chuma Okeke — Out — Right Hip
Knicks Projected Starting Lineup
PG: Kemba Walker
SG: Evan Fournier
SF: RJ Barrett
PF: Julius Randle
C: Mitchell Robinson
Magic Projected Starting Lineup
PG: Cole Anthony
SG: Jalen Suggs
SF: Franz Wagner
PF: Wendell Carter Jr.
C: Mo Bamba
- FANDUEL SPORTSBOOK
$1,000 RISK-FREE
- DRAFTKINGS SPORTSBOOK
$1,050 SIGNUP BONUS
- POINTSBET SPORTSBOOK
$2,000 RISK-FREE BET