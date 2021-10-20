The New York Knicks are racking up NBA 75th Anniversary Team selections. Patrick Ewing and Walt “Clyde” Frazier made the cut.

The New York Knicks are one of the oldest and proudest franchises in the NBA. It’s no surprise to see the orange and blue stake their claim on the NBA’s 75th Anniversary Team. Patrick Ewing and Walt “Clyde” Frazier were named to the team on Wednesday.

No surprises here. Patrick Ewing named to the #NBA75 https://t.co/sFXCAcCimK — Danny Small (@dwsmall8) October 20, 2021

Ewing was a slam dunk to make this list, no pun intended. Although the Knicks were never able to get over the hump and win a championship in the 80s and 90s, that’s no fault of Patrick Aloysius Ewing.

His resumé speaks for itself, but we’ll list his career achievements all the same — 11-time All-Star, 7-time All-NBA, 3-time All-Defensive, and 1985-86 Rookie of the Year.

Ewing dominated in an era where big men like David Robinson, Hakeem Olajuwon, Karl Malone, and Charles Barkley roamed the paint. He was the Knicks for a generation of fans.

But the Knicks were lucky enough to have two legends on the list. Any younger Knicks fans missed out on the opportunity to see Clyde Frazier play, but they have heard him call games on MSG for years.

Dishing and Swishing his way into the #NBA75 Clyde's Game 7 in 1970 is the best game that no one talks about as the best/most clutch performance of all time https://t.co/wi9xStnRYa — Danny Small (@dwsmall8) October 20, 2021

Is there any performance in NBA history that gets overlooked as much as Clyde’s Game 7 in 1970? What does everyone remember about that game? Willis Reed hobbling out onto the court to inspire his teammates by scoring the first bucket of the game on one leg.

Reed was named Finals MVP, but it was Frazier’s Game 7 performance that sealed the Championship. He finished with 36 points, seven boards, 19 assists, and probably half a dozen steals (this stat was not counted in 1970).

But Frazier wasn’t putting up these numbers against a bunch of scrubs. He did it against Jerry West, one of the greatest point guards of all time. Clyde was dishing and swishing for sure.

Here’s a look at the other 23 players who were revealed on day two. Some guy named Michael Jordan is on there. I don’t think New Yorkers have ever heard of him before…

The next 25 members of the 75th Anniversary Team! #NBA75 pic.twitter.com/hvFGRKJnT1 — NBA (@NBA) October 20, 2021

Along with Jerry Lucas, Willis Reed heard his name called for the NBA’s 75th Anniversary Team on Tuesday. There are still 25 more names to be revealed on Thursday. Could there be another Knick or two out there?