The New York Knicks will host the Boston Celtics in MSG on Wednesday night. Here’s a look at everything you need to know for this game.
New York Knicks basketball is finally here. The orange and blue kick things off against a familiar foe — the Boston Celtics. These Atlantic Division rivals are both looking to build off of last year’s playoff appearances.
Expect the packed crowd in Madison Square Garden to blow the roof off the place on Wednesday night. Let’s take a look at the lineups, injuries, odds, and broadcast info for this Knicks season opener.
Broadcast Information
Date: Wednesday, October 20th, 2021
Start Time: 7:30 p.m. ET
Where: Madison Square Garden, New York City
TV: ESPN
Stream: WatchESPN App
Knicks vs. Celtics
Celtics: +2 (-110) // O 216.5 (-110) // +110
Knicks: -2 (-110) // U 216.5 (-110) // -130
Odds courtesy of DraftKings Sportsbook. Get your FREE $1,050 bonus when you click here.
Injuries
Both the Knicks and Celtics are entering this game with some bumps and bruises. Mitchell Robinson played in New York’s final preseason game, but he is still working up his conditioning after returning from a foot injury. He is expected to play but it’s not clear how much.
Here is the full injury NBA injury report as of Wednesday morning:
Celtics:
- Jaylen Brown — Questionable — Return to Competition Reconditioning
- Al Horford — Out — Health and Safety Protocols
Knicks:
- Nerlens Noel — Doubtful — Left Knee Soreness
- Luka Šamanić — Out — G League/Two Way
Celtics Projected Starting Lineup
PG: Grant Williams
SG: Marcus Smart
SF: Jaylen Brown
PF: Jayson Tatum
C: Robert Williams
Knicks Projected Starting Lineup
PG: Kemba Walker
SG: Evan Fournier
SF: RJ Barrett
PF: Julius Randle
C: Mitchell Robinson
- FANDUEL SPORTSBOOK
$1,000 RISK-FREE
- DRAFTKINGS SPORTSBOOK
$1,050 SIGNUP BONUS
- POINTSBET SPORTSBOOK
$2,000 RISK-FREE BET