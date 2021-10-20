The New York Knicks will host the Boston Celtics in MSG on Wednesday night. Here’s a look at everything you need to know for this game.

New York Knicks basketball is finally here. The orange and blue kick things off against a familiar foe — the Boston Celtics. These Atlantic Division rivals are both looking to build off of last year’s playoff appearances.

Expect the packed crowd in Madison Square Garden to blow the roof off the place on Wednesday night. Let’s take a look at the lineups, injuries, odds, and broadcast info for this Knicks season opener.

Broadcast Information

Date: Wednesday, October 20th, 2021

Start Time: 7:30 p.m. ET

Where: Madison Square Garden, New York City

TV: ESPN

Stream: WatchESPN App

Knicks vs. Celtics

Celtics: +2 (-110) // O 216.5 (-110) // +110

Knicks: -2 (-110) // U 216.5 (-110) // -130

Injuries

Both the Knicks and Celtics are entering this game with some bumps and bruises. Mitchell Robinson played in New York’s final preseason game, but he is still working up his conditioning after returning from a foot injury. He is expected to play but it’s not clear how much.

Here is the full injury NBA injury report as of Wednesday morning:

Celtics:

Jaylen Brown — Questionable — Return to Competition Reconditioning

Al Horford — Out — Health and Safety Protocols

Knicks:

Nerlens Noel — Doubtful — Left Knee Soreness

Luka Šamanić — Out — G League/Two Way

Celtics Projected Starting Lineup

PG: Grant Williams

SG: Marcus Smart

SF: Jaylen Brown

PF: Jayson Tatum

C: Robert Williams

Knicks Projected Starting Lineup

PG: Kemba Walker

SG: Evan Fournier

SF: RJ Barrett

PF: Julius Randle

C: Mitchell Robinson