The soon-to-be-former Mets GM now has a court date.

New York Mets acting general manager Zack Scott was charged with DWI on Aug. 31 and has been been on administrative leave since Sept. 2. The next important date on his calendar is now known: Dec. 8.

That’s the date for Scott’s non-jury trial based on a hearing Thursday in White Plains City Court.

Scott, 44 replaced Jared Porter when Porter was fired in January — not long after he was named the Mets’ GM — following an explosive ESPN report that Porter had sent explicit text messages to female reporters while he was with the Chicago Cubs in 2016.

Scott was reportedly found asleep behind the wheel of his car in White Plains after attending a party at owner Steve Cohen’s house. He failed a field sobriety test on the scene and refused a chemical breath test, according to police.

The Mets are currently searching for a new president of baseball operations, manager and will likely make other significant changes to the organization this offseason. Scott’s leave may end with his termination, opening the door for the new president to bring in his/her pick for the general manager role.