Not surprisingly, the Mets will have a new look next season.

When the 2021 regular season, the New York Mets made their first big decision quickly: manager Luis Rojas will not be back next year.

As is usually the case when a manager isn’t retained, the rest of the coaching staff’s jobs are in jeopardy. The Mets are reportedly not keeping any of their major league coaches from pursuing jobs elsewhere, according to reports.

Sources: Mets coaches Dave Jauss, Ricky Bones, Gary DiSarcina, Jeremy Accardo, Tony Tarasco and Brian Schneider free to seek other jobs. Hitting coaches reassigned to minors. Pitching coach Jeremy Hefner expected to remain in the organization. Mets hold a contract option on him. — Andy Martino (@martinonyc) October 7, 2021

The Mets’ next big decision could be the hiring of a new president of baseball operations. Owner Steve Cohen reportedly spoke with Theo Epstein about the job earlier this week but Epstein declined.