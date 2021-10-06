Nothing like the loud and proud Knicks fans letting the Brooklyn Nets just where things stand ahead of the 2021-22 season.

The New York Yankees are out of the playoffs, which means it’s officially New York Knicks season. You know how we know? Because Desus Nice said so and made sure to take a shot at the Brooklyn Nets, also known as New York’s favorite poverty franchise.

anyway time to switch over to being an annoying fan of THE REAL BASKETBALL TEAM IN NEW YORK THAT'S ALSO 100% VAXXED AH AH AH LET'S GO KNICKERBOCKERS — Desus Nice (@desusnice) October 6, 2021

That’s right, he said it! Oh, the Brooklyn Nets have Kevin Durant and James Harden? They’re the favorites to win a championship this season?

‘Kay, great. Then how come all we here from the Barclays Center is how Kyrie Irving isn’t vaccinated against COVID-19, can’t play home games or attend practices until he is, and apparently isn’t getting his shot anytime soon? Oh, and the Nets’ front office doesn’t have a plan if he stays unvaccinated?

You have fun with that, Brooklyn.

The New York Knicks, meanwhile, kept their core and added Kemba Walker because they’re serious about winning. No more getting hosed in the playoffs by Trae Young. Getting serious and building off of a rebirth of a season means cutting the crap and getting vaccinated. The Nets, meanwhile, must have missed that memo when they signed a known flat-earther in Kyrie Irving.

Now, Desus’s partner, The Kid Mero, surely you have a great way to wrap us up here and show why the New York Knicks will always be above the Brooklyn Nets?

