The New York Yankees put their postseason future on the line against the archrival Boston Red Sox in the AL Wild Card Game.

It’s finally here, baseball fans.

The New York Yankees enter the lion’s den: Fenway Park during a playoff game. It’s the AL Wild Card Game. Single elimination. Win or go home. Knock off the Boston Red Sox, and then take a shot at the Tampa Bay Rays in the ALDS.

It won’t be easy for either team. The Yankees are without leadoff man and Gold Glove infielder DJ LeMahieu as he deals with a sports hernia. The Red Sox, meanwhile, will not have JD Martinez’s power after the veteran slugger sprained his ankle on Sunday.

One thing’s for sure. This will have a Game 7 vibe.

Game Info

New York Yankees (92-70) @ Boston Red Sox (92-70)

Start Time: 8:08 p.m. EDT

TV: ESPN

Radio: WFAN 660/101.9 FM, WADO 1280, ESPN Radio

Pitching matchup

Yankees: Gerrit Cole (16-8, 3.23 ERA)

vs.

Red Sox: Nathan Eovaldi (11-9, 3.75 ERA)

Odds

Over/Under: 8.5

Yankees: -1.5

Yankees Lineup

TBD

Red Sox Lineup

TBD