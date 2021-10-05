Could Theo Epstein be the Mets’ savior?

According to a report from the NY Post, the Mets could speak with Theo Epstein about their opening for a president of baseball operations as soon as this week.

Epstein, 47, is credited with ending the World Series droughts of the Red Sox and Cubs. When he stepped away from the Chicago Cubs, he indicated he wanted to return to baseball but in an ownership capacity.

The Mets were a mess off the field this year. Swinging this big might be necessary to change the culture of the organization off the field, which would lead to improved performance on it — in theory.

What’s Theo Up To?

In January, Major League Baseball brought in Epstein as a consultant to advise regarding “on-field matters.”

In February, Epstein joined Arctos Sports Partners, a private-equity firm dedicated to buying minority shares of professional sports teams, as “executive-in-residence.”

According to the Wall Street Journal, Epstein’s role with Arctos is to “advise owners of the teams Arctos invests in, across multiple leagues, on matters such as organizational leadership, culture-building and other business areas.”

Epstein’s last contract with the Cubs reportedly paid him $10 million annually, so he wouldn’t come cheap.

If Steve Cohen wants to turn the franchise around, that’s likely the kind of money he’ll need to spend. Especially if he’s chasing the names that have been reported.

Who else?

The Mets’ list of potential candidates for the top spot in the organization has been rumored to include almost every big name on the market — and a few that aren’t available. Milwaukee’s David Stearns and Oakland’s Billy Beane have also been prominently mentioned.

But Epstein, who stepped away from his role with the Cubs in November with one year remaining on his contract, would be the biggest name the Mets could land to turn the fortunes of the organization around.