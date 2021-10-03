The New York Yankees desperately need to win Sunday’s regular season finale against the Tampa Bay Rays.

The New York Yankees have no choice but to pull off a big win in the last game of the regular season. The Tampa Bay Rays have won the first two of a three-game set, including a 12-2 thrashing on Saturday.

Yet, the Yankees still remained tied with the Boston Red Sox for the top spot in the AL WIld Card. If they win, they’re in. Otherwise, the Seattle Mariners and Toronto Blue Jays are both a game back of the second spot. If the Yankees lose, there will be an absolute bedlam of a Game 163.

Game Info

Tampa Bay Rays (100-61) @ New York Yankees (91-70)

Start Time: 3:05 p.m. EDT

TV: YES

Radio: WFAN 660/101.9 FM, WADO 1280

Pitching matchup

Rays: Michael Wacha (3-5, 5.26 ERA)

vs.

Yankees: Jameson Taillon (8-6, 4.40 ERA)

Odds

Over/Under: 9.5

Yankees: -1.5

Rays Lineup

TBD

Yankees Lineup

TBD