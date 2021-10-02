The New York Yankees can clinch a Wild Card and also home field advantage on Saturday.

The New York Yankees almost got it done, but their ninth-inning rally fell short in a 4-3 loss. The team will have to wait another day before clinching a Wild Card spot, but now they’ll have to beat Tampa Bay Rays pitching prospect Shane Baz.

New York still holds the top AL Wild Card spot and leads the Boston Red Sox by a single game. However, the Toronto Blue Jays and Seattle Mariners aren’t out yet and trail the second spot by one game each.

Game Info

Tampa Bay Rays (99-61) @ New York Yankees (91-69)

Start Time: 1:05 p.m. EDT

TV: YES, MLB Network (out-of-market only)

Radio: WFAN 660/101.9 FM, WADO 1280

Pitching matchup

Rays: Shane Baz (2-0, 1.69 ERA)

vs.

Yankees: Jordan Montgomery (6-6, 3.49 ERA)

Odds

Over/Under: 9

Yankees: -1.5

Click here for three can’t-miss player prop picks and a full betting analysis for Yankees vs. Red Sox.

Rays Lineup

