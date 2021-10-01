The New York Yankees can clinch a playoff spot as early as Friday night against the rival Tampa Bay Rays.

The New York Yankees get to go home to Bronxie the turtle with big news. Thanks to two home runs from Aaron Judge and one each from Anthony Rizzo, Gleyber Torres, and Brett Gardner, New York won an important series over the Blue Jays in Toronto.

Now, the team gets to go home for the final series of the regular season with a lead in the AL Wild Card race. They’ll have to maintain it against the AL East champion Tampa Bay Rays.

New York currently holds a two-game lead for the top AL Wild Card berth. The Boston Red Sox lost to the Orioles again on Thursday, and so are now tied with the Seattle Mariners for the second spot. The Blue Jays, meanwhile, are just a game out of the second Wild Card.

Game Info

Tampa Bay Rays (98-61) @ New York Yankees (91-68)

Start Time: 7:05 p.m. EDT

TV: YES

Radio: WFAN 660/101.9 FM, WADO 1280

Pitching matchup

Rays: Shane McLanahan (10-6, 3.44 ERA)

vs.

Yankees: Nestor Cortes (2-2, 2.85 ERA)

Odds

Over/Under: 9

Yankees: -1.5

Rays Lineup

TBD

Yankees Lineup

TBD