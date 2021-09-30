The New York Yankees must beat an AL Cy Young contender to win this all-important series with the Toronto Blue Jays.

On Wednesday night, the New York Yankees needed Gerrit Cole to have an ace-level start against the Toronto Blue Jays. Instead, hot-swinging Toronto was aggressive early and jumped on his fastball.

Though the Yankees did eventually come back to tie the game, Bo Bichette’s eighth inning homer sealed the victory for the Blue Jays. Now, the Yankees must face AL Cy Young contender Robbie Ray in this important series finale. The Yankees absolutely need to win this game.

New York still holds a one-game lead over the Boston Red Sox in the AL Wild Card. However, the Blue Jays are just a game out of the second Wild Card, while the Seattle Mariners trail by just a half-game.

Game Info

New York Yankees (90-68) @ Toronto Blue Jays (88-70)

Start Time: 7:07 p.m. EDT

TV: WPIX

Radio: WFAN 660/101.9 FM, WADO 1280

Pitching matchup

Yankees: Corey Kluber (5-3, 3.82 ERA)

vs.

Blue Jays: Robbie Ray (13-6, 2.68 ERA)

Odds

Over/Under: 8.5

Yankees: +1.5

Yankees Lineup

TBD

Blue Jays Lineup

TBD