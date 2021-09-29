The New York Yankees turn to Gerrit Cole to bring home their eighth win in a row and closer to a playoff berth.

The New York Yankees kicked off an important series with the Toronto Blue Jays in style on Tuesday. Aaron Judge and Giancarlo Stanton both continued their hot streaks and each hit home runs in a 7-2 win. Jameson Taillon re-injuring his ankle didn’t prove ominous with a rested bullpen ready and raring to go.

Now, the Yankees will ask their ace to keep it up. Gerrit Cole takes the mound as the Yankees seek not only their eighth straight win, but to keep padding their lead in the AL Wild Card.

The Boston Red Sox lost, so the Yankees hold the first spot by two games.

Game Info

New York Yankees (90-67) @ Toronto Blue Jays (87-70)

Start Time: 7:07 p.m. EDT

TV: WPIX

Radio: WFAN 660/101.9 FM, WADO 1280

Pitching matchup

Yankees: Gerrit Cole (16-8, 3.08 ERA)

vs.

Blue Jays: Jose Berrios (12-9, 3.48 ERA)

Odds

Over/Under: 8.5

Yankees: -1.5

