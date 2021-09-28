The New York Yankees start a must-win series with the Toronto Blue Jays with not one but both spots in the AL Wild Card on the line.

The New York Yankees have no time to celebrate sweeping the Boston Red Sox at Fenway Park last weekend. They must now face the red-hot Toronto Blue Jays at the Rogers Centre, the Bronx Bombers’ first trip there since 2019.

Just to add to the intensity of the series, the Yankees hold the top spot in the AL Wild Card by just one game. Toronto, on the other hand, trails the Red Sox by just one game for the second berth.

The Blue Jays also swept the Yankees over the course of four games at Yankee Stadium last month. They never trailed once. Surely, their AL East rivals are hungry for vengeance.

In lighter news, New York will have pitcher Jameson Taillon back Tuesday night. He has battled an ankle tendon issue the last three weeks, and will hopefully return to the mound in top form.

Game Info

New York Yankees (89-67) @ Toronto Blue Jays (87-69)

Start Time: 7:07 p.m. EDT

TV: WPIX

Radio: WFAN 660/101.9 FM, WADO 1280

Pitching matchup

Yankees: Jameson Taillon (8-6, 4.41 ERA)

vs.

Blue Jays: Hyun Jin Ryu (13-9, 4.34 ERA)

Odds

Over/Under: 9.5

Yankees: +1.5

Yankees Lineup

Blue Jays Lineup