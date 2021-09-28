Not surprising, but still disappointing: deGrom’s season is over.

On Tuesday afternoon, New York Mets manager Luis Rojas confirmed what many believed would eventually be the reality: Jacob deGrom will not pitch again for the team this season.

Jacob deGrom will be shut down for the remainder of the season, says Luis Rojas. The Mets think it's the "right thing" for him to take this time, going into the offseason, for deGrom to rest. He threw a bullpen yesterday and felt fine, Rojas said. — Deesha (@DeeshaThosar) September 28, 2021

deGrom hasn’t pitched in a game since early July, when the Mets were in first place. He was having one of the better starts to a season in his career; his K/9 rate was the highest of his career when he left the lineup.

However, he missed a couple starts because of injuries. The Mets didn’t put him on the injured list until just before the All-Star Game. He never returned.

What makes this especially hard for Mets fans is what could have been.

The Mets spent 103 days in first place, marking the most days in MLB history a team has been in first and finished with a losing record. (h/t @Joelsherman1 column) — Jon Heyman (@JonHeyman) September 28, 2021

At least we can say the Mets made history in 2021?