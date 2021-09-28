jacob degrom mets
Brad Penner-USA TODAY Sports

Not surprising, but still disappointing: deGrom’s season is over. 

Tab Bamford

On Tuesday afternoon, New York Mets manager Luis Rojas confirmed what many believed would eventually be the reality: Jacob deGrom will not pitch again for the team this season.

deGrom hasn’t pitched in a game since early July, when the Mets were in first place. He was having one of the better starts to a season in his career; his K/9 rate was the highest of his career when he left the lineup.

However, he missed a couple starts because of injuries. The Mets didn’t put him on the injured list until just before the All-Star Game. He never returned.

What makes this especially hard for Mets fans is what could have been.

At least we can say the Mets made history in 2021?