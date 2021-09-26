The New York Yankees worked the comeback win on Saturday. Sunday, on national television, they go for a road sweep of the Boston Red Sox.
The New York Yankees had a hard time cracking the Boston Red Sox for most of Saturday’s game. A grand slam from Giancarlo Stanton later, and the Bronx Bombers are tied for the top AL Wild Card spot. On Sunday night, in a nationally televised game, they’ll go for the sweep.
The Toronto Blue Jays won, so they remain two games out of the race.
Game Info
New York Yankees (88-67) @ Boston Red Sox (88-67)
Start Time: 7:08 p.m. EDT
TV: ESPN
Radio: WFAN 660/101.9 FM, WADO 1280
Pitching matchup
Yankees: Jordan Montgomery (6-6, 3.55 ERA)
vs.
Red Sox: Eduardo Rodriguez (11-8, 4.97 ERA)
Odds
Over/Under: 10
Yankees: +1.5
Yankees Lineup
Finale at Fenway. #SquadUp pic.twitter.com/ZjsKQo7dkI
— New York Yankees (@Yankees) September 26, 2021
Red Sox Lineup
Sunday Night Baseball pic.twitter.com/99K6nsgzDA
— Red Sox (@RedSox) September 26, 2021