The New York Yankees seek their fifth win in a row and to gain more ground in the Wild Card against the Boston Red Sox.

The New York Yankees needed to make an impact at Fenway Park on Friday night. An 8-3 win over the Boston Red Sox later, the Bronx Bombers widened their lead for the second AL Wild Card spot.

This makes Saturday’s game all the more important. With a win, the Yankees can tie Boston for the first Wild Card seed.

Meanwhile, after another loss to the Minnesota Twins, the Toronto Blue Jays are now two games back of the second berth.

Game Info

New York Yankees (87-67) @ Boston Red Sox (88-66)

Start Time: 4:10 p.m. EDT

TV: YES

Radio: WFAN 660/101.9 FM, WADO 1280

Pitching matchup

Yankees: Nestor Cortes (2-2, 2.79 ERA)

vs.

Red Sox: Nick Pivetta (9-7, 4.63 ERA)

Odds

Over/Under: 10

Yankees: -1.5

Yankees Lineup

Red Sox Lineup