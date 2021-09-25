Disappointing starts in the NFL and a weak quarterback class leads to changes in the mock draft.

Our draft order has seen some serious changes since our Week One mock draft, thanks to a chaotic second week in the NFL. Teams everywhere have glaring issues being exposed by opponents that they’ll need to fix with help from the 2022 NFL Draft.

The prospects making up the Class of ’22 has also evolved. The coming class is incredibly soft at quarterback, but defensive players are rising across the country. The coming draft could be as defensively-dominated as any first round in recent memory.

This week we’re cranking it up to two full rounds. Who will your team select? Do they even have a pick in the first round? Let’s look ahead to the 2022 NFL Draft.

ROUND ONE

1. Jacksonville Jaguars — Kayvon Thibodeaux, DE, Oregon

Jacksonville picking first overall means this season didn’t go as well as Jags fans (both of them) had hoped. And they’ll eventually want to do a better job protecting their franchise quarterback. But a game-changing edge rusher would give the Jaguars another building block for the future.

2. Atlanta Falcons — Matt Corral, QB, Mississippi

The heir to Matt Ryan isn’t on their roster right now. They’ll need to solve that at some point and this might be the year to do it. Corral is emerging as the best quarterback in this year’s weak class and could be the pick for Atlanta. However, if the Falcons are at No. 2 and are looking quarterback, this pick will be up for grabs on the trade market.

3. Detroit Lions — Derek Stingley Jr., CB, LSU

There are two bona fide elite secondary defenders in this year’s class, and neither figures to make it past the fifth overall pick. Stingley is a top tier corner who would be a huge improvement for the Lions. They have plenty of needs to address, but the best player available here might be Stingley.

4. New York Jets — Kyle Hamilton, S, Notre Dame

The Jets haven’t been able to get a long-term deal done with Marcus Maye, but they might be able to replace him (even, dare we say, upgrade the position) with Hamilton if they’re fortunate enough to have him available. Hamilton has the look of a game-wrecking safety who can do it all. This would be a perfect pick for the Jets.

5. New York Giants — Evan Neal, OT, Alabama

Have you watched the Giants protect Daniel Jones this year? We use the word “protect” lightly because their line sucks. Neal is the best tackle in the coming draft class and would be a great value in a position of need. The Giants come back with a second pick in the first round thanks to last year’s trade with Chicago.

6. Philadelphia Eagles (from IND) — Andrew Booth Jr., CB, Clemson

The Eagles have three picks in the first round in 2022 and figure to focus on improving their defense — especially if they’re picking in the first half of the draft after another postseason at home. Booth is the No. 2 corner in the class and would be an impact addition to their secondary immediately.

7. Minnesota Vikings — George Karlaftis, DE, Purdue

Minnesota hasn’t been great early this year, and most of their two losses come from the defense’s inability to stop opposing offenses. Karlaftis is one of the top edge rushers in the coming class and would help their front.

8. Philadelphia Eagles (from MIA) — Aidan Hutchinson, DE, Michigan

With the sixth and eighth overall picks in our mock draft, the Eagles fix their secondary and pass rush with big additions. Hutchinson is a beast who could easily be off the board before this pick. As Philly looks to overhaul their defense, these two picks (with a third coming) are a strong start.

9. Washington Football Team — DeMarvin Leal, DL, Texas A&M

Defense is running the draft board and rightfully so. The Class of ’22 isn’t great on the offensive side of the ball. Washington will eventually need a quarterback, but this class doesn’t warrant more than one in the top ten overall picks. Leal’s a disruptive force who would add to an already strong group up front in Washington.

10. Houston Texans — Kaiir Elam, CB, Florida

Elam makes eight of the top ten picks in our mock draft coming on defense. And Elam is the third corner off the board already, which speaks not only to the quality of secondary options in the coming draft but also the need for teams at the top of the draft to defend against the pass.

11. Cincinnati Bengals — Kenyon Green, iOL, Texas A&M

Say it with us: They. Must. Protect. Joe. Burrow. And the Bengals’ loss in Chicago made clear they aren’t doing a very good job of that yet. Green is one of the better offensive linemen in the coming class and would be a huge improvement in Cincinnati.

12. New York Giants (from CHI) — Carson Strong, QB, Nevada

Who’s ready for some quarterback controversy? If the Giants are picking in the top five, it means Jones isn’t winning games. It also means someone new might be submitting the card with the name on it for the Giants. Strong is a fascinating prospect who some consider the top quarterback prospect in the class. Why take a quarterback here? It’s the Giants’ second pick, and a first rounder comes with an additional year of control.

13. Philadelphia Eagles — Nick Bonnito, LB, Oklahoma

How about the Eagles address all three levels of their defense with their three picks in the top 13 overall? Bonnito is an absolute beast who makes plays all over the field. If the Eagles could add a top corner, edge rusher and linebacker in the first round their defense would jump in ’22 significantly.

14. Tennessee Titans — Malik Willis, QB, Liberty

What? The heir to Ryan Tannehill so soon? Again, first rounders come with additional control and Willis could use a year to continue his development. He’s a terrific talent who could be the first or second quarterback off the board this year. Tennessee could swing big for their future quarterback early.

15. Cleveland Browns — Chris Olave, WR, Ohio State

This feels like a luxury pick on the surface but the Browns can’t keep paying all of their veteran receivers forever. Olave is clearly emerging as the top receiver in the coming draft class and would start Day One in Cleveland.

16. Green Bay Packers — Drake London, WR, USC

Oh, sure, they wait until Aaron Rodgers leaves to take a receiver in the first round. What about a quarterback here? We tend to think they’ll add a weapon for their previous first round investment — and they’ll need to if Devante Adams also leaves this offseason.

17. Dallas Cowboys — Tyler Linderbaum, iOL, Iowa

The Cowboys are their best when they can impose their will on people offensively. Their line was a hot mess last year and, though it has improved this season, isn’t getting younger. Linderbaum is a strong guard who would provide stability into the future for the Boys.

18. Pittsburgh Steelers — Spencer Rattler, QB, Oklahoma

Rattler’s stock has fallen some thus far, but Pittsburgh needing the heir to Ben Roethlisberger is their biggest glaring need. They’ve tried others without much success, but the time has arrived for the Steelers to find their future franchise quarterback. The question is whether Rattler can be that guy.

19. Baltimore Ravens — Derion Kendrick, CB, Georgia

Baltimore selecting a corner to solidify their secondary is interesting here. Kendrick is a stud who would be a terrific compliment to their existing secondary and replacement for any tough financial decisions that need to be made when Lamar Jackson gets paid.

20. Los Angeles Chargers — Christian Harris, LB, Alabama

The Chargers could go a number of directions here. We’re betting on them taking the best player available who can help them in an expensive position: linebacker. Harris is a terrific presence and playmaker who would support their strong defensive front well.

21. New England Patriots — Treylon Burks, WR, Arkansas

The Patriots haven’t done very well recently with first round receivers, but that doesn’t mean they won’t try again. If Mac Jones is their guy, having an affordable threat is a need for them. Burks is climbing the ranks quickly this season and would be a nice target for Jones.

22. New Orleans Saints — Ikem Ekwomu, OT, North Carolina State

Will Jameis Winston be there after this season? Will they need a quarterback again next year? And will they see anyone still available worthy of being picked here? Odds are they won’t go quarterback early, but opt to protect whomever is under center instead.

23. Kansas City Chiefs — Kingsley Enagbare, EDGE, South Carolina

Have you watched the Chiefs’ defense get torched recently? Going back to the Super Bowl, it’s becoming clear Kansas City investing as much money as they have in their offense is forcing Patrick Mahomes to outscore teams every week. They’ll go defense in the draft; the question is where. Enagbare is a stud would would help them a great deal.

24. Denver Broncos — Daniel Faalele, OT, Minnesota

Denver’s start has been a surprise and there are a number of routes they could go here. Receiver or running back could be a need, as could their defensive front; Enagbare would be a great pick if he’s on the board. But continuing to strengthen their offensive line would be wise.

25. Carolina Panthers — Jordan Battle, S, Alabama

If Carolina indeed drafts this low, the Sam Darnold haters will be out of their minds. It also means Darnold and the Panthers’ offense did work this season. Battle is a really good safety who would improve the secondary in Carolina.

26. Las Vegas Raiders — Trent McDuffie, CB, Washington

Derek Carr is having a wonderful start to the season, and the Raiders have invested many of their recent high picks in offense. Strengthening their secondary in a division with the level of quarterbacks they’ll face each week in the AFC West is smart.

27. Buffalo Bills — Isaiah Spiller, RB, Texas A&M

Our first running back off the board is a Spiller going to Buffalo, something that’s been done in the past and didn’t work as well as many had hoped. But this is a new Spiller who’s a marvelous talent. He would be a huge weapon in an already-potent offense.

28. New York Jets (from SEA) — Jaxson Kirkland, OT, Washington

The Jets’ second pick of the first round is another piece to protect their franchise quarterback. Kirkland could easily be gone before the 28th pick is on the clock, but he would be a nice addition to an area of need for the Jets.

29. Arizona Cardinals — Charles Cross, OT, Mississippi State

Protecting Kyler Murray is the priority in Arizona for the next decade. If they can add a strong piece to their offensive line here, they’ll probably do it. They can address other areas of need in later rounds.

30. Miami Dolphins (from SF) — Garrett Wilson, WR, Ohio State

Most of Miami’s receivers are coming off the books in the next 12-24 months, to adding depth at the position will help Tua… or whomever is playing quarterback for the Dolphins. Yes, they used their top pick in 2021 on a receiver but why not keep adding?

31. Detroit Lions (from LAR) — John Metchie III, WR, Alabama

Detroit’s second pick is an area of need. They don’t have someone who can stretch the field at receiver and will need to find someone to open the field up. Metchie is another in a long line of talented Alabama receivers who will contribute in the NFL early.

32. Tampa Bay Buccaneers — Nakobe Dean, LB, Georgia

At some point, Tampa is going to need to add another inside linebacker to take the job and run with it for another decade. Dean is a good prospect who would be an adequate replacement if they need to make that change now. If Tampa’s picking 32nd again, they’ll be happy to add the best player on their board here.

ROUND TWO

33. Jacksonville Jaguars — Nicholas Petit-Frere, OT, Ohio State

34. Atlanta Falcons — Adam Anderson, OLB, Georgia

35. Detroit Lions — Sam Howell, QB, North Carolina

36. New York Jets — Jameson Williams, WR, Alabama

37. New York Giants — Drake Jackson, DE, USC

38. Philadelphia Eagles (from IND) — Jahleel Bilingsley, TE, Alabama

39. Minnesota Vikings — Desmond Ridder, QB, Cincinnati

40. Miami Dolphins — Braxton Jones, OT, Southern Utah

41. Washington Football Team — Bubba Bolden, S, Miami

42. Houston Texans — Breece Hall, RB, Iowa State

43. Cincinnati Bengals — Josh Jobe, CB, Alabama

44. Chicago Bears — Brandon Joseph, S, Northwestern

45. Philadelphia Eagles — Rasheed Walker, OT, Penn State

46. Atlanta Falcons (from TEN) — Brian Robinson, RB, Alabama

47. Cleveland Browns — Merlin Robertson, DE, Arizona State

48. Green Bay Packers — Isaiah Foskey, DL, Notre Dame

49. Dallas Cowboys — Justyn Ross, WR, Clemson

50. Pittsburgh Steelers — Trevor Penning, OT, Northern Iowa

51. Baltimore Ravens — Cade Mays, iOL, Tennessee

52. Los Angeles Chargers — Perrion Winfrey, DT, Oklahoma

53. New England Patriots — Devin Lloyd, LB, Utah

54. New Orleans Saints — Jahan Dotson, WR, Penn State

55. Kansas City Chiefs — Myjai Sanders, DL, Cincinnati

56. Denver Broncos — Zach Harrison, DE, Ohio State

57. New York Jets (from CAR) — Mykael Wright, CB, Oregon

58. Las Vegas Raiders — Sean Rhyan, OL, UCLA

59. Buffalo Bills — Ventrell Miller, LB, Florida

60. Seattle Seahawks — Sevyn Banks, CB, Ohio State

61. Arizona Cardinals — Darian Kinnard, OL, Kentucky

62. San Francisco 49ers — Kyren Williams, RB, Notre Dame

63. Los Angeles Rams — Jalen Wynermyer, TE, Texas A&M

64. Tampa Bay Buccaneers — Frank Ladson, WR, Clemson