No more messing around. The New York Yankees put the season on the line in their last series with the Boston Red Sox.

No more excuses, no more silly mistakes. Just go out and win the game.

Such was the approach of the New York Yankees when they pulled off a three-game sweep of the lowly Texas Rangers. The Bronx Bombers got some much-needed momentum, and now hold a slim one-game lead over the Toronto Blue Jays for the second AL Wild Card spot.

And this weekend, the Yankees play three games against their greatest rival, the Boston Red Sox. Boston holds the top Wild Card spot by two games, so there’s plenty on the line in a must-win series for New York.

Game Info

New York Yankees (86-67) @ Boston Red Sox (88-65)

Start Time: 7:10 p.m. EDT

TV: WPIX

Radio: WFAN 660/101.9 FM, WADO 1280

Pitching matchup

Yankees: Gerrit Cole (15-8, 3.03 ERA)

vs.

Red Sox: Nathan Eovaldi (10-8, 3.58 ERA)

Odds

Over/Under: 9

Yankees: -1.5

