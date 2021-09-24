Can the Mets at least stay entertaining in the season’s final week?

If you love drama, the 2021 New York Mets are near the top of your list of baseball teams this season. From the front office debacles to the thumbs down, the Mets have provided plenty of headlines this year.

Now they’re concluding a season that will leave fans wondering “what if” for a while.

They head to Milwaukee to face the first-place Brewers this weekend. We’ll see what they can do to make it interesting.

Game Info

New York Mets (73-79) @ Milwaukee Brewers (91-62)

Friday, September 24, 2021 — 8:10 PM EDT

TV: SNY

Radio: WCBS 880, WQBU 92.7

Pitching Matchup

Mets: Tylor Megill (3-5, 4.57 ERA)

at

Brewers: Eric Lauer (6-5, 3.03 ERA)

Odds

[metabet_core_game_tile query=”mlb/mets” site_id=”elitesportsny”]

Notable Game Props

Mets Total Runs: Over-3.5 (-125), Under-3.5 (-105)

Over-3.5 (-125), Under-3.5 (-105) Brewers Total Runs: Over-4.5 (+110), Under-4.5 (-140)

Over-4.5 (+110), Under-4.5 (-140) Team to Score First and Win: Mets (+195), Brewers (+150)

Mets (+195), Brewers (+150) Team to Score First and Lose: Mets (+295), Brewers (+650)

Mets (+295), Brewers (+650) Both Teams to Score: Yes (-1000), No (+500)

Yes (-1000), No (+500) Extra Innings: Yes (+800), No (-1400)

Odds courtesy of DraftKings Sportsbook. Get your FREE $1,050 bonus when you click here.

Mets Lineup

New York Mets lineup: 1. Brandon Nimmo (L) CF

2. Francisco Lindor (S) SS

3. Javier Baez (R) 2B

4. Pete Alonso (R) 1B

5. Michael Conforto (L) RF

6. Jonathan Villar (S) 3B

7. James McCann (R) C

8. Jeff McNeil (L) LF

9. Tylor Megill (R) Phttps://t.co/Y3W1k9dNWo — Awesemo MLB DFS (@AwesemoMLB) September 24, 2021

Brewers Lineup