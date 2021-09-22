The New York Yankees go for a much-needed three-game sweep over the last-place Texas Rangers.

The big bats showed up once again for the New York Yankees in Tuesday night’s 7-1 win over the Texas Rangers. Aaron Judge, Joey Gallo, and Giancarlo Stanton all homered as the Bronx Bombers continue to fight for a Wild Card berth.

Now, they’ll turn to Corey Kluber to complete the sweep. Kluber threw a no-hitter against the Rangers in May. Can lightning strike twice in 2021?

Both the Blue Jays and Red Sox won, so New York remains a half-game back of that highly-coveted second AL Wild Card spot.

Game Info

Texas Rangers (55-96) @ New York Yankees (85-67)

Start Time: 7:05 p.m. EDT

TV: YES

Radio: WFAN 660/101.9 FM, WADO 1280

Pitching matchup

Rangers: Taylor Hearn (6-5, 4.52 ERA)

vs.

Yankees: Corey Kluber (5-3, 3.68 ERA)

Odds

Over/Under: 9

Yankees: -1.5

Rangers Lineup

TBD

Yankees Lineup

TBD