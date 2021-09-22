The New York Yankees go for a much-needed three-game sweep over the last-place Texas Rangers.
The big bats showed up once again for the New York Yankees in Tuesday night’s 7-1 win over the Texas Rangers. Aaron Judge, Joey Gallo, and Giancarlo Stanton all homered as the Bronx Bombers continue to fight for a Wild Card berth.
Now, they’ll turn to Corey Kluber to complete the sweep. Kluber threw a no-hitter against the Rangers in May. Can lightning strike twice in 2021?
Both the Blue Jays and Red Sox won, so New York remains a half-game back of that highly-coveted second AL Wild Card spot.
Game Info
Texas Rangers (55-96) @ New York Yankees (85-67)
Start Time: 7:05 p.m. EDT
TV: YES
Radio: WFAN 660/101.9 FM, WADO 1280
Pitching matchup
Rangers: Taylor Hearn (6-5, 4.52 ERA)
vs.
Yankees: Corey Kluber (5-3, 3.68 ERA)
Odds
Over/Under: 9
Yankees: -1.5
Rangers Lineup
TBD
Yankees Lineup
TBD