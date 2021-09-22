The Mets will try to avoid a late-season sweep when they face the Red Sox Wednesday night on the road.
Pete Alonso says “It’s unlikely” the Mets end up clinching a playoff spot.
He’s not wrong…whatsoever.
The Mets are 26-38 after the All-Star Break and have lost six of their last seven games.
They’re 7.0 games back of the National League East-leading Braves and 8.5 games back in the NL Wild Card race with 11 to play.
The season is likely a lost cause, but the Amazins will still attempt to notch a late-season victory over the Red Sox Wednesday night.
Taijuan Walker takes the mound for New York.
Game Info
New York Mets (73-78) @ Boston Red Sox (87-65)
Wednesday, September 22, 2021 — 7:10 PM EDT
TV: SNY, ESPN (Out-of-market only)
Radio: WCBS 880, WQBU 92.7
Pitching Matchup
Mets: Taijuan Walker (7-10, 4.27 ERA)
at
Red Sox: Chris Sale (4-0, 2.40 ERA)
Odds
Notable Game Props
- Mets Total Runs: Over-3.5 (-145), Under-3.5 (+115)
- Red Sox Total Runs: Over-5.5 (+100), Under-5.5 (-130)
- Team to Score First and Win: Mets (+230), Red Sox (+145)
- Team to Score First and Lose: Mets (+240), Red Sox (+750)
- Both Teams to Score: Yes (-2000), No (+750)
- Extra Innings: Yes (+800), No (-1400)
Mets Lineup
Tonight’s starting lineup. #LGM pic.twitter.com/acrfZ4nd44
— New York Mets (@Mets) September 22, 2021
Red Sox Lineup
Closing out the two-game set. pic.twitter.com/ChHOHh3MXm
— Red Sox (@RedSox) September 22, 2021
