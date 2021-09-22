The Mets will try to avoid a late-season sweep when they face the Red Sox Wednesday night on the road.

Pete Alonso says “It’s unlikely” the Mets end up clinching a playoff spot.

He’s not wrong…whatsoever.

The Mets are 26-38 after the All-Star Break and have lost six of their last seven games.

They’re 7.0 games back of the National League East-leading Braves and 8.5 games back in the NL Wild Card race with 11 to play.

The season is likely a lost cause, but the Amazins will still attempt to notch a late-season victory over the Red Sox Wednesday night.

Taijuan Walker takes the mound for New York.

Game Info

New York Mets (73-78) @ Boston Red Sox (87-65)

Wednesday, September 22, 2021 — 7:10 PM EDT

TV: SNY, ESPN (Out-of-market only)

Radio: WCBS 880, WQBU 92.7

Pitching Matchup

Mets: Taijuan Walker (7-10, 4.27 ERA)

at

Red Sox: Chris Sale (4-0, 2.40 ERA)

Odds

Notable Game Props

Mets Total Runs: Over-3.5 (-145), Under-3.5 (+115)

Over-3.5 (-145), Under-3.5 (+115) Red Sox Total Runs: Over-5.5 (+100), Under-5.5 (-130)

Over-5.5 (+100), Under-5.5 (-130) Team to Score First and Win: Mets (+230), Red Sox (+145)

Mets (+230), Red Sox (+145) Team to Score First and Lose: Mets (+240), Red Sox (+750)

Mets (+240), Red Sox (+750) Both Teams to Score: Yes (-2000), No (+750)

Yes (-2000), No (+750) Extra Innings: Yes (+800), No (-1400)

Mets Lineup

Red Sox Lineup