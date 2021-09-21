The New York Yankees continue their late playoff push against the Texas Rangers.

The New York Yankees struck first against the Texas Rangers on Monday night, and then held that lead in a 4-3 win. Gary Sanchez set the tone with a solo home run and smallball led the rest of the way.

Even better, the Blue Jays lost and the Red Sox were off. The Yankees are now only a half-game back from that second AL Wild Card spot.

Game Info

Texas Rangers (55-95) @ New York Yankees (84-67)

Start Time: 7:05 p.m. EDT

TV: YES

Radio: WFAN 660/101.9 FM, WADO 1280

Pitching matchup

Rangers: Dane Dunning (5-8, 4.28 ERA)

vs.

Yankees: Jordan Montgomery (5-6, 3.63 ERA)

Odds

Over/Under: 8.5

Yankees: -1.5

Click here for three can’t-miss player prop picks and a full betting analysis for Yankees vs. Red Sox.

Odds courtesy of DraftKings Sportsbook. Get your FREE $1,050 bonus when you click here.

Rangers Lineup

TBD

Yankees Lineup

TBD