The New York Yankees continue their late playoff push against the Texas Rangers.
The New York Yankees struck first against the Texas Rangers on Monday night, and then held that lead in a 4-3 win. Gary Sanchez set the tone with a solo home run and smallball led the rest of the way.
Even better, the Blue Jays lost and the Red Sox were off. The Yankees are now only a half-game back from that second AL Wild Card spot.
Game Info
Texas Rangers (55-95) @ New York Yankees (84-67)
Start Time: 7:05 p.m. EDT
TV: YES
Radio: WFAN 660/101.9 FM, WADO 1280
Pitching matchup
Rangers: Dane Dunning (5-8, 4.28 ERA)
vs.
Yankees: Jordan Montgomery (5-6, 3.63 ERA)
Odds
Over/Under: 8.5
Yankees: -1.5
Rangers Lineup
TBD
Yankees Lineup
TBD