Will we remember the 21st night of September?

Sorry about the blatant Earth, Wind and Fire reference but that’s about all we’ve got at this point in the season with the Mets. They head to Boston for a two-game set with their chances of the postseason on life support.

Marcus Stroman gets the ball in the opener. He’s building a case for a big payday in free agency this winter — will he get paid by the Mets or someone else?

Game Info

New York Mets (73-77) @ Boston Red Sox (86-65)

Tuesday, September 21, 2021 — 7:10 PM EDT

TV: SNY

Radio: WCBS 880, WQBU 92.7

Pitching Matchup

Mets: Marcus Stroman (9-12, 2.88 ERA)

at

Red Sox: Eduardo Rodriguez (11-8, 5.00 ERA)

Odds

Notable Game Props

Mets Total Runs: Over-4.5 (+100), Under-4.5 (-130)

Over-4.5 (+100), Under-4.5 (-130) Red Sox Total Runs: Over-4.5 (-130), Under-4.5 (+100)

Over-4.5 (-130), Under-4.5 (+100) Team to Score First and Win: Mets (+200), Red Sox (+170)

Mets (+200), Red Sox (+170) Team to Score First and Lose: Mets (+250), Red Sox (+650)

Mets (+250), Red Sox (+650) Both Teams to Score: Yes (-1600), No (+700)

Yes (-1600), No (+700) Extra Innings: Yes (+800), No (-1400)

Mets Lineup

TBD

Red Sox Lineup

TBD