The New York Yankees cannot afford anything less than a sweep against the last-place Texas Rangers.

The New York Yankees needed to win a series against the pesky Cleveland Indians and instead fell flat on their face. There are only two weeks left in the regular season and the team can’t really afford to lose consecutive games anymore.

Lucky for the Yankees, the Texas Rangers visit for three games starting Monday. They are last in the AL West and own the third-worst record in MLB. Throw in that Corey Kluber no-hit Texas before injuring his shoulder, and the Yankees have no excuses for not sweeping them.

The Bronx Bombers also trail the second AL Wild Card berth by 1.5 games, so the urgency is real.

Game Info

Texas Rangers (55-94) @ New York Yankees (83-67)

Start Time: 7:05 p.m. EDT

TV: YES

Radio: WFAN 660/101.9 FM, WADO 1280

Pitching matchup

Rangers: A.J. Alexy (2-0, 3.68 ERA)

vs.

Yankees: Nestor Cortes (2-2, 3.60 ERA)

Odds

Over/Under: 8.5

Yankees: -1.5

Rangers Lineup

TBD

Yankees Lineup

TBD