The Cowboys are the odds-on favorite to win the NFC East following their first victory of the season over the Chargers.

What a slate of Sunday NFL matchups it was this past weekend, and Week 2 still isn’t over — the Packers face the Lions on Monday Night Football.

It started with Washington’s wild one-point win over the Giants on Thursday night and continued with huge victories for both Dallas and Baltimore, the latter of which was against the Chiefs on Sunday Night Football.

Every week in the NFL, division-winner odds change due to the results of numerous matchups. This week was no different.

How are things shaking up in the NFC East now that all four teams in that division have played their first two games?

Cowboys -140: Why I like this play

I understand a $140 wager on the Cowboys for a potential profit of $100 doesn’t sound all too intriguing.

But this Cowboys team is strong and their defense stepped up in a win over the Chargers, only allowing a Justin Herbert-led offense to cross the plane just once.

Dak Prescott is easily the best quarterback in the division and Dallas sports the top offensive roster among the four teams.

One of the only concerns heading into this season was the strength of the defense (or lack thereof), but the unit showed Sunday afternoon it’s capable of coming together.

Washington +400: Why I don’t like this play

Washington is an offsides penalty on Dexter Lawrence away from being 0-2 to start the year, and you could argue the Giants defensive lineman wasn’t offsides during what was a Thursday night win for the Football Team.

The defense is solid but Washington must move forward with Taylor Heinicke at quarterback following Ryan Fitzpatrick’s hip injury and subsequent IR placement.

Heinicke impressed against the Giants, but teams will eventually acquire more film on him and decipher how to limit his production.

I’m not saying Washington won’t make the playoffs; it could certainly earn one of the three NFC Wild Card spots.

But don’t expect this team to be a stronger squad than Dallas — I can see the Cowboys squeaking out a win both times these organizations face each other this year.

Eagles +400: Why I don’t like this play

The Eagles look better to start the year than many expected, but I’m not going to tell you to waste your money betting on them to win the NFC East.

Jalen Hurts came back down to earth Sunday when he threw for just 190 yards in a loss to San Francisco. The week prior, he threw for 264 yards and three touchdowns in a win over the Falcons.

There is no way the second-year quarterback is at the level that Dak Prescott is at, and Philly just doesn’t employ the type of offensive skill players that Dallas does.

Giants +950: Why I don’t like this play

Do I really have to go into why I don’t believe the Giants will win the division?

Daniel Jones is inconsistent, Jason Garrett is an uncreative play-caller, Saquon Barkley seemingly isn’t 100 percent, and the defense struggled through the first two games of the year.

Although you could argue they should’ve defeated Washington in Week 2, not much is going right for the Giants right now on a consistent basis. They possess a ton of wrongs to right, and until they do, I’m not going to tell you to bet hard-earned money on them to sit atop the NFC East by year’s end.

