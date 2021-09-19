The Mets close another disappointing series at Citi Field.

There’s limping to the finish line and there’s whatever the Mets are doing right now.

After taking two of three against the Yankees over the weekend of 9/11, the Mets have lost six straight and will spend another October free to attend their favorite NFL team’s games.

The Phillies will send their big trade deadline acquisition, Kyle Gibson, to the mound in the finale of this three-game series at Citi Field. The Mets will counter with a starter they, too, acquired: Rich Hill.

Game Info

Philadelphia Phillies (76-72) @ New York Mets (72-77)

Sunday, September 19, 2021 — 7:08 PM EDT

TV: ESPN

Radio: WCBS 880, WQBU 92.7

Pitching Matchup

Phillies: Kyle Gibson (10-7, 3.49 ERA)

at

Mets: Rich Hill (6-7, 3.88 ERA)

Odds

Odds courtesy of DraftKings Sportsbook.

Phillies Lineup

TBD

Mets Lineup

TBD