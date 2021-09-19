The New York Yankees turn to Gerrit Cole to seal the series win against the Indians and improve New York’s standing in the Wild Card.

Less than 24 hours after their bats put on a show against the Cleveland Indians on Friday, they practically disappeared Saturday. That plus a costly Gary Sanchez error meant Cleveland won 11-3. Furthermore, the Yankees’ playoff scramble continues.

Thankfully, AL Cy Young contender Gerrit Cole takes the mound for the Yankees in what is absolutely a must-win game.

And because both the Blue Jays and Red Sox won yesterday, New York is a half-game out of the second Wild Card spot.

Game Info

Cleveland Indians (72-74) @ New York Yankees (83-66)

Start Time: 1:05 p.m. EDT

TV: YES

Radio: WFAN 660/101.9 FM, WADO 1280

Pitching matchup

Indians: Eli Morgan (2-7, 6.03 ERA)

vs.

Yankees: Gerrit Cole (15-7, 2.75 ERA)

Odds

Over/Under: 9

Yankees: -1.5

Indians Lineup

TBD

Yankees Lineup