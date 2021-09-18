It’s make-or-break time for the Mets, who need wins and some help for playoff hopes to stay alive.
The Phillies are sending some of their best arms to the mound at Citi Field this weekend, starting with Zack Wheeler on Friday night and the frustratingly inconsistent Aaron Nola on Saturday evening.
A national television audience will get a double-dose of this series this weekend, with Saturday night’s game on FOX and Sunday’s affair being on ESPN’s Sunday Night Baseball. Will the Mets represent well? We’ll see.
Game Info
Philadelphia Phillies (75-72) @ New York Mets (72-76)
Saturday, September 18, 2021 — 7:15 PM EDT
TV: FOX
Radio: WCBS 880, WQBU 92.7
Pitching Matchup
Phillies: Aaron Nola (7-8, 4.58 ERA)
at
Mets: Carlos Carrasco (1-2, 5.59 ERA)
Odds
Odds courtesy of DraftKings Sportsbook.
Phillies Lineup
TBD
Mets Lineup
TBD
