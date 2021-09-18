The New York Yankees saw their signature bats bust out Friday night in a big win over Cleveland.

Less than 24 hours after a devastating loss to the Baltimore Orioles, the New York Yankees got back in the saddle.

Five home runs, including two from Joey Gallo, carried Corey Kluber’s six shutout innings as the Yankees beat the Cleveland Indians 8-0. In Saturday’s matinee, they’ll turn to youngster sensation Luis Gil to bring the series win home.

The Toronto Blue Jays lost, so the Yankees now hold the second AL Wild Card berth. Moreover, they trail the Boston Red Sox for the top spot by just a half-game.

Game Info

Cleveland Indians (71-74) @ New York Yankees (83-65)

Start Time: 1:05 p.m. EDT

TV: YES, MLB Network (out-of-market only)

Radio: WFAN 660/101.9 FM, WADO 1280

Pitching matchup

Indians: Aaron Civale (10-4, 3.59 ERA)

vs.

Yankees: Luis Gil (1-0, 2.88 ERA)

Odds

Over/Under: 9.5

Yankees: -1.5

Indians Lineup

TBD

Yankees Lineup

TBD