The Mets open a huge weekend set against the Phillies at Citi Field.

It’s been a long week for the New York Mets.

After an emotional weekend set that saw the Mets take two of three from the Yankees, the Mets were swept at home by the Cardinals, putting their playoff prayers in a precarious position.

Those same Cardinals have sprinted into the lead for the second wild card spot in the National League, now five full games ahead of the Mets.

One of the teams the Mets will need to jump to make it into the dance is Philadelphia, who happen to be in town for the weekend.

If the Mets want to play ball in October, they need to win this weekend.

Game Info

Philadelphia Phillies (74-72) @ New York Mets (72-75)

Friday, September 17, 2021 — 7:10 PM EDT

TV: SNY

Radio: WCBS 880, WQBU 92.7

Pitching Matchup

Phillies: Zack Wheeler (13-9, 2.86 ERA)

at

Mets: Taijuan Walker (7-9, 4.29 ERA)

Odds

Notable Game Props

Mets Total Runs: Over-3.5 (+100), Under-3.5 (-130)

Over-3.5 (+100), Under-3.5 (-130) Phillies Total Runs: Over-3.5 (-140), Under-3.5 (+110)

Over-3.5 (-140), Under-3.5 (+110) Team to Score First and Win: Mets (+240), Phillies (+115)

Mets (+240), Phillies (+115) Team to Score First and Lose: Mets (+550), Phillies (+390)

Mets (+550), Phillies (+390) Both Teams to Score: Yes (-800), No (+450)

Yes (-800), No (+450) Extra Innings: Yes (+750), No (-1400)

Odds courtesy of DraftKings Sportsbook. Get your FREE $1,050 bonus when you click here.

