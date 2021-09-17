The New York Yankees begin another important series with the Cleveland Indians as they continue their fight to stay in the playoff race.

The New York Yankees ended their three-game set with the Baltimore Orioles in the worst way possible. Even with a depleted bullpen, they were a strike away from victory with Clay Holmes on the mound.

A game-tying wild pitch later, New York eventually lost in ten innings and now must contend with the Cleveland Indians in the Bronx. The Tribe are basically out of the postseason race, but are still tough and could pose a problem for the Yankees.

Worse, following Thursday’s loss, the Yankees are a half-game behind both the Toronto Blue Jays and Boston Red Sox for a Wild Card spot.

Game Info

Cleveland Indians (71-73) @ New York Yankees (82-65)

Start Time: 7:05 p.m. EDT

TV: WPIX

Radio: WFAN 660/101.9 FM, WADO 1280

Pitching matchup

Indians: Zach Plesac (10-5, 4.45)

vs.

Yankees: Corey Kluber (4-3, 4.02 ERA)

Odds

Over/Under: 8.5

Yankees: -1.5

Indians Lineup

Yankees Lineup

