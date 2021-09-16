The New York Yankees can sweep the Baltimore Orioles with a big win on Thursday.

A blown lead and a ninth-inning comeback later, the New York Yankees are on the verge of a much-needed sweep of the Baltimore Orioles.

All seemed lost when Chad Green gave up a go-ahead home run to Austin Hays in the eighth inning. However, in the ninth, Brett Gardner’s 2-RBI single was plenty enough and Aroldis Chapman earned the quick save.

The Wild Card race is further unsettled. As of now, the Yankees are in a three-way tie for it with the Toronto Blue Jays and Boston Red Sox.

Game Info

New York Yankees (82-64) @ Baltimore Orioles (46-99)

Start Time: 5:05 p.m. EDT

TV: YES

Radio: WFAN 660/101.9 FM, WADO 1280

Pitching matchup

Yankees: Jordan Montgomery (5-6, 3.71 ERA)

vs.

Orioles: Chris Ellis (1-0, 2.08 ERA)

Odds

Over/Under: 10

Yankees: -1.5

Yankees Lineup

Orioles Lineup

TBD