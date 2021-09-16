Where did the Mets’ best young players rank?

Earlier this week, Baseball America offered its final updated top 100 prospect rankings for the 2021 season.

The Mets have the highest-ranked prospect of the two New York teams. But how did the Mets’ top prospects rank overall?

Here’s where the Mets’ four prospects that made BA‘s rankings found their names on the most recent list.

14. Francisco Alvarez, C

Comments: “Alvarez has a very advanced bat for a teenaged catcher. He’s shown the aptitude to be a solid defensive catcher as well. Now he just needs plenty of work behind the plate.”

52. Brett Baty, 3B

Comments: “Baty reshaped his body during the pandemic, transforming into a player with plenty of apparent strength gains. Those have shown up in his first full season as a pro, with Baty showing outstanding raw power in batting practice and making enough contact to get to it during games. There are still questions about whether he is ultimately a third baseman. Even if he does move, his offensive skills should translate at any position on the diamond.”

73. Ronny Mauricio, SS

Comments: “Mauricio has plenty of questions about his future defensive home, but has the chance to be an impactful offensive player regardless.”

89. Mark Vientos, 3B

Comments: “Vientos has been sneaky good this season despite being one of the youngest players in the Double-A North. He’s likely to move to first base or left field in the long run, where his power will still allow him to profile. Shedding weight in the offseason has also made him more athletic.”