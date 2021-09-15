The New York Yankees go for their third win in four games in Baltimore on Wednesday.

The New York Yankees needed a big showing with Gerrit Cole on the mound in Baltimore on Tuesday night.

Cole labored through five innings, but the Yankees still slugged five home runs in a 7-2 win. Now, they hand the ball to Nasty Nestor Cortes for the series win.

Even better, the Toronto Blue Jays lost to the Tampa Bay Rays, putting the Yankees back in an AL Wild Card spot.

Game Info

New York Yankees (81-64) @ Baltimore Orioles (46-98)

Start Time: 7:05 p.m. EDT

TV: YES

Radio: WFAN 660/101.9 FM, WADO 1280

Pitching matchup

Yankees: Nestor Cortes (2-2, 2.70 ERA)

vs.

Orioles: John Means (5-7, 3.42 ERA)

Odds

Over/Under: 9.5

Yankees: -1.5

Yankees Lineup

TBD

Orioles Lineup

TBD