The New York Yankees go for their third win in four games in Baltimore on Wednesday.
The New York Yankees needed a big showing with Gerrit Cole on the mound in Baltimore on Tuesday night.
Cole labored through five innings, but the Yankees still slugged five home runs in a 7-2 win. Now, they hand the ball to Nasty Nestor Cortes for the series win.
Even better, the Toronto Blue Jays lost to the Tampa Bay Rays, putting the Yankees back in an AL Wild Card spot.
Game Info
New York Yankees (81-64) @ Baltimore Orioles (46-98)
Start Time: 7:05 p.m. EDT
TV: YES
Radio: WFAN 660/101.9 FM, WADO 1280
Pitching matchup
Yankees: Nestor Cortes (2-2, 2.70 ERA)
vs.
Orioles: John Means (5-7, 3.42 ERA)
Odds
Over/Under: 9.5
Yankees: -1.5
Click here for three can’t-miss player prop picks and a full betting analysis for Yankees vs. Red Sox.
Odds courtesy of DraftKings Sportsbook. Get your FREE $1,050 bonus when you click here.
Yankees Lineup
TBD
Orioles Lineup
TBD