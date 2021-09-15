The Mets got the help they needed on Tuesday, but didn’t hold up their end of the bargain.
Tuesday night checked almost every box for the Mets.
The Braves lost to the Rockies. The Phillies lost to the Cubs. The Padres lost to the Giants. And the Reds lost to the Pirates. So three awful teams did the Mets a huge favor and knocked off the teams in front of them in the division and wild card standings.
And El Mago did his thing again.
✨ EL MAGO ✨ pic.twitter.com/NxuVLZ6va4
— New York Mets (@Mets) September 15, 2021
Unfortunately, the Mets failed to finish — again. An 11-inning loss to the Cardinals means all those other games didn’t amount to anything for the Mets, who are running out of time if they want to get into the playoffs.
They’ll try to make up some ground on Wednesday.
Game Info
St. Louis Cardinals (75-69) @ New York Mets (72-74)
Wednesday, September 15, 2021 — 7:10 PM EDT
TV: SNY
Radio: WCBS 880, WQBU 92.7
Pitching Matchup
Cardinals: Jon Lester (5-6, 4.75 ERA)
at
Mets: Tylor Megill (3-4, 4.06 ERA)
Odds
Notable Game Props
- Mets Total Runs: Over-4.5 (-115), Under-4.5 (-115)
- Cardinals Total Runs: Over-3.5 (-115), Under-3.5 (-115)
- Team to Score First and Win: Mets (+135), Cardinals (+215)
- Team to Score First and Lose: Mets (+700), Cardinals (+280)
- Both Teams to Score: Yes (-1200), No (+550)
- Extra Innings: Yes (+750), No (-1400)
Odds courtesy of DraftKings Sportsbook. Get your FREE $1,050 bonus when you click here.
Cardinals Lineup
TBD
Mets Lineup
TBD
- FANDUEL SPORTSBOOK
$1,000 RISK-FREE
- DRAFTKINGS SPORTSBOOK
$1,050 SIGNUP BONUS
- POINTSBET SPORTSBOOK
$2,000 RISK-FREE BET