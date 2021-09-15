The Mets got the help they needed on Tuesday, but didn’t hold up their end of the bargain.

Tuesday night checked almost every box for the Mets.

The Braves lost to the Rockies. The Phillies lost to the Cubs. The Padres lost to the Giants. And the Reds lost to the Pirates. So three awful teams did the Mets a huge favor and knocked off the teams in front of them in the division and wild card standings.

And El Mago did his thing again.

Unfortunately, the Mets failed to finish — again. An 11-inning loss to the Cardinals means all those other games didn’t amount to anything for the Mets, who are running out of time if they want to get into the playoffs.

They’ll try to make up some ground on Wednesday.

Game Info

St. Louis Cardinals (75-69) @ New York Mets (72-74)

Wednesday, September 15, 2021 — 7:10 PM EDT

TV: SNY

Radio: WCBS 880, WQBU 92.7

Pitching Matchup

Cardinals: Jon Lester (5-6, 4.75 ERA)

at

Mets: Tylor Megill (3-4, 4.06 ERA)

Odds

Notable Game Props

Mets Total Runs: Over-4.5 (-115), Under-4.5 (-115)

Over-4.5 (-115), Under-4.5 (-115) Cardinals Total Runs: Over-3.5 (-115), Under-3.5 (-115)

Over-3.5 (-115), Under-3.5 (-115) Team to Score First and Win: Mets (+135), Cardinals (+215)

Mets (+135), Cardinals (+215) Team to Score First and Lose: Mets (+700), Cardinals (+280)

Mets (+700), Cardinals (+280) Both Teams to Score: Yes (-1200), No (+550)

Yes (-1200), No (+550) Extra Innings: Yes (+750), No (-1400)

Cardinals Lineup

Mets Lineup

