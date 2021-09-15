Carmelo Anthony isn’t afraid to admit that he still watches his “I’m Coming Home” video that played during his first game as a Knick.

Like many of us, Carmelo Anthony is nostalgic. Only he’s not afraid to admit it. While appearing on the popular podcast “Pardon My Take,” Anthony admitted that he still watches his “I’m Coming Home” video from his New York Knicks debut.

“I still watch it to this day,” Anthony said without hesitation. “I can’t lie. I still watch it to this day.”

Melo also spoke about his emotions on that day as well. According to Anthony, the team wanted him to see the video for the first time during his introduction.

“They wouldn’t show me the video prior to that…I come out and you can’t do this shit before the game. I got goosebumps. I might shoot the ball over the basket I’m so hyped.”

Given the fact that the Melo trade is debated ad nauseam, it’s easy to forget how electric it was in Madison Square Garden when he first became a Knick. Fans were even willing to look past Anthony’s role in the infamous Knicks-Nuggets brawl in 2006.

But this was a few years later and Melo was a tried-and-true superstar who could lead the Knicks to a championship. At least, that was the hope for Knick fans. Obviously, the end result of Melo’s tenure wasn’t a championship, but he had a boatload of great moments in the orange and blue.

Sure, these types of “welcome” and “tribute” videos are played out in 2021, but Melo’s in 2011 was incredible. Can’t deny it.