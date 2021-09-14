The New York Yankees have no choice but to sweep the Baltimore Orioles this week.

The New York Yankees trailed 5-0 on Monday and came back to win 6-5 in extra innings. Aaron Judge’s game-tying home run and Gary Sanchez’s walk-off single should energize the team as it enters a home stretch of must-win games.

It starts with a three-game set with the Baltimore Orioles, which begins Tuesday at Camden Yards. Baltimore is tanking, yet took two out of three at Yankee Stadium earlier this month. Thankfully for New York, Gerrit Cole returns to the mound tonight after a hamstring scare last week.

Following the Boston Red Sox losing in Seattle Monday night, the Yankees are tied with them for the second AL Wild Card spot. The Toronto Blue Jays still hold the first.

Game Info

New York Yankees (80-64) @ Baltimore Orioles (46-97)

Start Time: 7:05 p.m. EDT

TV: YES

Radio: WFAN 660/101.9 FM, WADO 1280

Pitching matchup

Yankees: Gerrit Cole (14-7, 2.78 ERA)

vs.

Orioles: Alexander Wells (1-2, 7.15 ERA)

Odds

Over/Under: 9.5

Yankees: -1.5

Yankees Lineup

Orioles Lineup

