The Polar Bear is one of the 30 nominees named Tuesday.

For the first time in his career, Pete Alonso has been named the New York Mets‘ nominee for the 2021 Roberto Clemente Award.

The Roberto Clemente Award annually recognizes “the MLB player who best represents the game through extraordinary character, community involvement, philanthropy and positive contributions, both on and off the field.”

From the MLB release naming Alonso the Mets’ nominee:

“Since highlighting his record-setting rookie season by donating a portion of his 2019 Home Run Derby winnings to multiple nonprofit organizations, Alonso has worked to remain one of the Mets’ most active philanthropists. He and his fiancée, Haley Walsh, founded their Homers for Heroes foundation in 2020 to support the “everyday heroes” of the COVID-19 pandemic, including a program that saw them honor 60 heroes in 60 days last summer. Alonso has also been active in supporting military and Sept. 11, 2001-related charities, going as far as to design custom cleats that he later donated to the 9/11 Memorial Museum in Lower Manhattan. This is Alonso’s first Roberto Clemente Award nomination.”

Alonso could become the fifth Mets player to win the Roberto Clemente Award.

The last member of the Mets to win the award was Curtis Granderson in 2016. Carlos Delgado (2006) and Al Leiter (2000) have also won the award as members of the Mets since 2000. Gary Carter won the award with the Mets in 1989.

Fans can vote on the award here.

Fans are able to vote for the award through the end of the regular season on Oct. 3. The fan vote, with the votes cast by a blue ribbon panel, will select the league-wide winner of the award.